Kendrick Lamar Appears To Diss Drake Over Ghostwriting

When asked if it's ever okay for a rapper to have a ghostwriter, Lamar said that it depends "on what arena you're putting yourself in." Drake himself has been the center of a ghostwriting controversy since Meek Mill tweeted that the "Hotline Bling" star "don't write his own raps" in 2015.

"If you're saying you're a different type of artist and you don't really care about the art form of being the best rapper, then so be it," Lamar continued. "Make great music. But the title, it won't be there." Read more here.