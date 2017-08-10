Liam Gallagher Shares Snarky Views Of Mick Jagger And Dave Grohl

In a new interview, Gallagher spoke freely about Mick Jagger, Dave Grohl and Bono. When asked about Jagger, Liam had a backhanded compliment at the ready: 'Fair play to ol' dinosaur hips, but I'm not that man. I'm anti-entertainment. Poor sod, he's got to dance until he's 108." he told British GQ.

Gallagher seemed to hold a combination of resentment and admiration for Grohl, who famously played Foo Fighters shows with a broken leg. 'He ruined it for all of us," Liam said. 'He broke his leg and still toured. Who does that? Now if I have a cold I can't cancel because I'll look like a wuss."

Grohl even asked Gallagher to join the Foo Fighters at Glastonbury, an invitation the Brit declined. 'He asked me to come on and do a song," Gallagher said. 'I said no, cos I need a bit of rehearsal. I know it's cool and all that, but I need a rehearsal." Find out what he had to say about Bono here.