Metallica Fan Arrested For Allegedly Urinating On Concertgoers
(hennemusic) An Albuquerque, NM man faces disorderly conduct and indecent exposure charges after allegedly urinating on a family of three at a Metallica concert in Glendale, AZ on August 4. 12 News reports Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Daniel Francis Daddio, 44, Friday night during the show at the University of Phoenix Stadium as part of the band's summer North American leg of their WorldWired tour in support of 2016's "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct." The victim family - including a 10-year-old girl, her father and his wife - told police they "felt warm liquid washing over their backs and legs" during the event. According to court documents, the father said he turned around and saw Daddio had exposed himself and when he confronted the man, Daddio reportedly shrugged. According to FOX 10 Phoenix, DPS troopers say Daddio was heavily intoxicated when he was arrested and denied the incident occurred. Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
