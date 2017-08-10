Montrose Debut Album Being Expanded To Reissue

Led by tracks like "Bad Motor Scooter", "Rock Candy" and "Rock The Nation", the "Montrose" album introduced the new band - led by guitarist Ronnie Montrose - and marked the recording debut of vocalist Sammy Hagar.

Produced by Ted Templeman, the project proved to be influential amongst hard rock musicians, despite taking years to reach platinum status in the US for sales of one million copies.

The two-disc expanded "Montrose" reissue features the original album alongside a bonus disc of demos - including the unreleased song "Shoot Us Down" - and the group's April 1973 debut live performance on KSAN radio in San Francisco, CA, several months before the band's first album was released.

Montrose followed the debut with their second album, 1974's "Paper Money." The 2017 reissue includes the remastered set and a bonus disc of a live performance on KSAN in December of that year, just two months after the album's release. Read more here.