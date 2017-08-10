Music Stars React To Glen Campbell's Passing

As news spread, artists began sharing their condolences and tributes to the country legend. "Thank you @GlenCampbell for the artistry, grace & class you brought to country music. You were a shining light in so many ways," Brad Paisley shared on Twitter.

Charlie Daniels took to social media, writing, "Thank you Glen Campbell for sharing your talent with us for so many years May you rest in peace my friend You will never be forgotten."

Chris Young also posted about Campbell soon after the news broke, writing, "Wow… just heard Glen Campbell passed… sad day for music." See all the posts here.