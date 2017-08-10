Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Streams Movie Song

Directed by Marq Evans, the documentary traces the life and career of influential Seattle DJ Marco Collins, who made a name for himself at KNDD 107.7 The End by helping break artists like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, Beck, The Presidents of the United States of America and others.

"Thanks to Marco for allowing me to help his story," says McCready. "And to the entire cast and crew for The Glamour and The Squalor film. This is also in remembrance of all the musicians from Seattle who aren't here anymore, but their music remains…"

"Working with Mike on the score for The Glamour & The Squalor was a dream," adds Evans, "not just because I've been a fan of his since I was a kid, but more importantly because of what a uniquely talented artist he is. Mike really felt the film, and the score he created elevated it to an entirely new level. It's a beautiful listen and I'm so glad we're putting it out." Read more and listen to the track here.