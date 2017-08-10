Singled Out: Crane's Fast Life

Fast Life is actually our only single we have ever released and it was our first song that ever was released. IT was actually supposed to appear on our Fear of Flight EP as well, but we decided to leave it out as one song had to be cut from the EP or it was going to be considered an Album and we were not ready for that type of commitment yet.

Fast Life originally was written by me to a really bizarre poppy-yet carnival-like instrumental I created for fun. I initially thought it was awesome and showed it to family and friends, and everybody hated it. So, weeks later I was still holding onto the lyrics as they were so close to me. So I decided to take a more dramatic approach in writing it. I found some soft piano chords I loved and within the first minute I knew this would be a perfect combination!

The song lyrics are close to me because the song is actually about a girl I once dated. She was enough for me, but I always got the impression that she would do anything and even desert me if it meant that she could garner more attention or fame. It drove me nuts, and eventually she proved me correct. A lot of the lines in the song are actually 100% true descriptions of what took place. So, in a weird way, it was painful to write this because it was almost like I was hitting myself in the head and going, "Why would I have dated this person for so long if I saw all of these character flaws from the start?"

After getting the song just how I wanted it, Jesse Rhodes ended up adding in the guitar parts and that's when I felt like the song was really complete. The quick chord strums he does have such a California-Sound and it was that noise I was craving all along, yet never knew was missing!

We also ended up doing a music video for this song that follows the song lyrics every step of the way. I really love how it turned out, and we got a really positive response on it! Be sure to check it out, and to also check out our latest EP, "Fear of Flight", as well.

