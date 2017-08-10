|
Singled Out: Crane's Fast Life
.
Orange County, Ca alt rockers Crane created some buzz with their single "Fast Life" and we reached out to Bobby Crane to learn the story behind the track. Here is the story: Fast Life is actually our only single we have ever released and it was our first song that ever was released. IT was actually supposed to appear on our Fear of Flight EP as well, but we decided to leave it out as one song had to be cut from the EP or it was going to be considered an Album and we were not ready for that type of commitment yet. Fast Life originally was written by me to a really bizarre poppy-yet carnival-like instrumental I created for fun. I initially thought it was awesome and showed it to family and friends, and everybody hated it. So, weeks later I was still holding onto the lyrics as they were so close to me. So I decided to take a more dramatic approach in writing it. I found some soft piano chords I loved and within the first minute I knew this would be a perfect combination! The song lyrics are close to me because the song is actually about a girl I once dated. She was enough for me, but I always got the impression that she would do anything and even desert me if it meant that she could garner more attention or fame. It drove me nuts, and eventually she proved me correct. A lot of the lines in the song are actually 100% true descriptions of what took place. So, in a weird way, it was painful to write this because it was almost like I was hitting myself in the head and going, "Why would I have dated this person for so long if I saw all of these character flaws from the start?" After getting the song just how I wanted it, Jesse Rhodes ended up adding in the guitar parts and that's when I felt like the song was really complete. The quick chord strums he does have such a California-Sound and it was that noise I was craving all along, yet never knew was missing! We also ended up doing a music video for this song that follows the song lyrics every step of the way. I really love how it turned out, and we got a really positive response on it! Be sure to check it out, and to also check out our latest EP, "Fear of Flight", as well. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and see for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!
Fast Life is actually our only single we have ever released and it was our first song that ever was released. IT was actually supposed to appear on our Fear of Flight EP as well, but we decided to leave it out as one song had to be cut from the EP or it was going to be considered an Album and we were not ready for that type of commitment yet.
Fast Life originally was written by me to a really bizarre poppy-yet carnival-like instrumental I created for fun. I initially thought it was awesome and showed it to family and friends, and everybody hated it. So, weeks later I was still holding onto the lyrics as they were so close to me. So I decided to take a more dramatic approach in writing it. I found some soft piano chords I loved and within the first minute I knew this would be a perfect combination!
The song lyrics are close to me because the song is actually about a girl I once dated. She was enough for me, but I always got the impression that she would do anything and even desert me if it meant that she could garner more attention or fame. It drove me nuts, and eventually she proved me correct. A lot of the lines in the song are actually 100% true descriptions of what took place. So, in a weird way, it was painful to write this because it was almost like I was hitting myself in the head and going, "Why would I have dated this person for so long if I saw all of these character flaws from the start?"
After getting the song just how I wanted it, Jesse Rhodes ended up adding in the guitar parts and that's when I felt like the song was really complete. The quick chord strums he does have such a California-Sound and it was that noise I was craving all along, yet never knew was missing!
We also ended up doing a music video for this song that follows the song lyrics every step of the way. I really love how it turned out, and we got a really positive response on it! Be sure to check it out, and to also check out our latest EP, "Fear of Flight", as well.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and see for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!
• Metallica Fan Arrested For Allegedly Urinating On Concertgoers
• Chris Cornell's Family Plan Hometown Statue In Seattle
• Liam Gallagher Shares Snarky Views Of Mick Jagger And Dave Grohl
• James Corden Addresses the Linkin Park 'Carpool Karaoke' Segment
• Blistering John Lennon Letters To Ex-Wife Being Auctioned
• Bruce Springsteen Going Broadway This Fall
• Music Stars React To Glen Campbell's Passing
• Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Streams Movie Song
• David Gilmour Releases Live Video For Pink Floyd Classic
• Montrose Debut Album Being Expanded To Reissue
• Singled Out: Crane's Fast Life
• Music Legend Glen Campbell Dead At 81
• Lynyrd Skynyrd Confirm Gary Rossington Heart Surgery
• Sebastian Bach Recovering From Singing-Related Surgery
• Steve Miller Band Stream Unreleased Version Of Classic Song
• Taylor Swift's Mother Called to Witness Stand
• Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' 3D Premiere Announced
• More Big Stars Added to Kenny Rogers Farewell Concert
• Macklemore Announces Gemini North American Tour
• Diplo Reacts To Rihanna Diss With New Joke
• Gorillaz Release New 'Strobelite' Music Video
• Kelly Clarkson Reveals One Of Her Dream Collaboration
• Kelly Rowland Is Working On A New Album
• Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini Performing At ACM Honors
• Sinead O'Connor Shares Her Emotional Struggles Online
• Justin Timberlake Returns to Camp Winnipesaukee With Fallon
• Rihanna Fans Slam Chris Brown Over Instagram Comment
• Lil Wayne Streaming New Track 'Like A Man'
• Ed Sheeran Hints At Surprise Guest At MTV VMAs
• Janet Jackson Teases 'State of the World' Tour
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
• Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
• On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two
• Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival
• Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.