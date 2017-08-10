Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini Performing At ACM Honors

The night will celebrate the special honorees and off-camera category winners from the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards. The featured performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Vince Gill, Toby Keith, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley, Thomas Rhett, Hillary Scott and George Strait.

This year's honorees include Special Award recipients Ballerini, Keith, Strait Bob Kingsley, Reba McEntire, CMT's Nashville, Dolly Parton, Shel Silverstein, Lori McKenna, Eric Church and Willie Nelson. Read more here.