Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini Performing At ACM Honors
08-10-2017
(Radio.com) Country music fans, the 11th Annual ACM Honors are right around the corner. The Academy of Country Music announced the list of performers Wednesday (August 9), which includes several big-name stars in the industry.

The night will celebrate the special honorees and off-camera category winners from the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards. The featured performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Vince Gill, Toby Keith, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley, Thomas Rhett, Hillary Scott and George Strait.

This year's honorees include Special Award recipients Ballerini, Keith, Strait Bob Kingsley, Reba McEntire, CMT's Nashville, Dolly Parton, Shel Silverstein, Lori McKenna, Eric Church and Willie Nelson. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

