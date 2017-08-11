Avicii Returns With Release Of His New Six-Song EP

This is Avicii's first new music since 2015 and features collaborations with Rita Ora, AlunaGeorge, Billy Raffoul, Vargas & Lagola and Sandro Cavazza.

"I'm really excited to be back with music once again, it has been a long time since I released anything and a long time since I was this excited over new music!" he said. "My focus on this first EP of the album was to get a mix of new and old songs, some that fans have been asking about/waiting for mixed with brand new songs that they haven't heard before!" Check out the complete track list and stream the EP here.