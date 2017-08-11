Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Avicii Returns With Release Of His New Six-Song EP
08-11-2017
.
Avicii

(Radio.com) Avicii announced he was retiring from touring last year after eight years of making music and touring the world. He returned on Thursday (August 10) with a brand new, six-track EP, AVACI.

This is Avicii's first new music since 2015 and features collaborations with Rita Ora, AlunaGeorge, Billy Raffoul, Vargas & Lagola and Sandro Cavazza.

"I'm really excited to be back with music once again, it has been a long time since I released anything and a long time since I was this excited over new music!" he said. "My focus on this first EP of the album was to get a mix of new and old songs, some that fans have been asking about/waiting for mixed with brand new songs that they haven't heard before!" Check out the complete track list and stream the EP here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Avicii Music, DVDs, Books and more

Avicii T-shirts and Posters

More Avicii News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Avicii Returns With Release Of His New Six-Song EP

Avicii Releasing New EP 'Avici' This Week

Avicii Retiring From Touring And Live Appearances

Avicii Releases 'For A Better Day' And 'Pure Grinding' Videos

Avicii Reveals New Track 'Pure Grinding'

Avicii Releasing New Singles 'For A Better Day' and 'Pure Grinding'

Avicii and Zac Brown Band Reveal New Song 'Broken Arrows'

Avicii Gets Animated For 'Waiting for Love' Lyric Video

Avicii Covers Nina Simone Hit 'Feeling Good'

Calvin Harris, Avicii Lead Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas Lineup


More Stories for Avicii

Avicii Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Deep Purple And Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Endorsed By Morse- Metallica Go Pop and Disney With Carpool Karaoke Preview- Def Leppard Planning Full 'Hysteria' Performances- more

Man and Women Stabbed At Rancid And Dropkick Murphys Show- Metallica Fan Arrested For Allegedly Urinating On Concertgoers- Chris Cornell's Family Plan Statue- more

Music Legend Glen Campbell Dead At 81- Lynyrd Skynyrd Confirm Gary Rossington Heart Surgery- Sebastian Bach Recovering From Singing-Related Surgery- Steve Miller- more

Page Too:
Man Rushes Britney Spears' Stage In Las Vegas- Taylor Swift Takes The Stand In Trial Vs Former Denver DJ- 2 Chainz Breaks Leg And Tours In Pink 'Trap' Wheelchair- Pink- more

Kendrick Lamar Appears To Diss Drake Over Ghostwriting- Taylor Swift's Mother Called to Witness Stand- Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' 3D Premiere Announced- Kenny Rogers- more

Rihanna Fans Slam Chris Brown Over Instagram Comment- Lil Wayne Streaming New Track 'Like A Man'- Ed Sheeran Hints At Surprise Guest At MTV VMAs- Janet Jackson- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Deep Purple And Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Endorsed By Morse

Metallica Go Pop and Disney With Carpool Karaoke Preview

Def Leppard Planning Full 'Hysteria' Album Performances

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Add Dates To Tour

New Greg Allman Song Video Streaming Online

Queens of the Stone Age Stream 'The Evil Has Landed'

Singled Out: Orissa's Tara

Lemmy Kilmister Inspires Name For Prehistoric Crocodile

Ringo Starr Discusses New Paul McCartney Collaboration

John Mayer And Carlos Santana Tribute Glen Campbell

Liam Gallagher Streams New Single 'For What It's Worth'

Billie Joe Armstrong Throws Way Back with Childhood Studio Photo

Man and Women Stabbed At Rancid And Dropkick Murphys Show

Metallica Fan Arrested For Allegedly Urinating On Concertgoers

Chris Cornell's Family Plan Hometown Statue In Seattle

Liam Gallagher Shares Snarky Views Of Mick Jagger And Dave Grohl

• more

Page Too News Stories
Man Rushes Britney Spears' Stage In Las Vegas

Taylor Swift Takes The Stand In Trial Vs Former Denver DJ

2 Chainz Breaks Leg And Tours In Pink 'Trap' Wheelchair

Pink Releases New Single 'What About Us'

Brett Eldredge Performs 'The Long Way' On 'The Tonight Show'

Avicii Returns With Release Of His New Six-Song EP

Wesley Snipes Beat Out Prince For Michael Jackson's 'Bad' Role

James Corden Spoof Brandy and Monica's 'The Boy is Mine'

Vic Mensa Opens Up About Mental Health Issues

Nick Jonas Cast In Post-Apocalyptic Thriller 'Chaos Walking'

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana are Expecting a Baby

Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund Creates A Better World For Veterans

Kendrick Lamar Appears To Diss Drake Over Ghostwriting

Taylor Swift's Mother Called to Witness Stand

Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' 3D Premiere Announced

More Big Stars Added to Kenny Rogers Farewell Concert

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.