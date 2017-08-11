Billie Joe Armstrong Throws Way Back with Childhood Studio Photo

As a caption for the photo, he wrote, "sooo. here's a fun story. the amazing woman in this photo is Mrs Fiataroni. she basically taught me how to sing. this is a picture of us in 1977 at fantasy studios in Berkeley ca.

"I was 5 years old. I recorded a record called 'Look for Love'. 16 years later Green Day recorded Dookie in the same studio. (dude on the right was the engineer)." Check out the #tbt photo here.