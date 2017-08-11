Liam Gallagher Streams New Single 'For What It's Worth'

The tune follows "Wall Of Glass" and "Chinatown" as the third single from the project, the first from the rocker since Beady Eye disbanded in 2014. "I didn't want to be reinventing anything or going off on a space jazz odyssey," says Gallagher of the record. "It's the Lennon Cold Turkey' vibe, The Stones, the classics. But done my way, now."

The 15-song set was produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck) and Dan Grech-Marguerat (Radiohead, Mumford And Sons). "As You Were" will be available in standard and deluxe editions on digital, CD, vinyl and limited edition colored vinyl, with a special boxset also offered via Gallagher's website. Stream the new song here.