Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Add Dates To Tour

On the heels of a sold-out, critically-acclaimed summer trek - which opened in Atlanta, GA in June and will wrap up in Bethlehem, PA on August 11 - the duo will perform 22 shows on a second leg that will begin in San Jose, CA on October 14.

The Buckingham McVie project originated from a series of studio sessions in 2014 after McVie reunited with Fleetwood Mac for dates on their On With The Show tour.

The duo recorded eight tunes with the group's rhythm section of Mick Fleetwood and John McVie before resuming the group's world tour, and returned to the studio to complete the project at the end of last year.

"We were exploring a creative process, and the identity of the project took on a life organically," explains Buckingham. "The body of work felt like it was meant to be a duet album. We acknowledged that to each other on many occasions, and said to ourselves, 'What took us so long?!'"

"We've always written well together, Lindsey and I," adds McVie, "and this has just spiralled into something really amazing that we've done between us." See all of the upcoming tour dates here.