New Greg Allman Song Video Streaming Online
The clip features never-before seen photos of Allman and his band in the studio, as well as some images from his home in Savannah, GA, where he passed away on May 27 from complications of liver cancer at the age of 69.
The singer co-wrote the single with Gregg Allman Band guitarist/musical director Scott Sharrard. "'My Only True Friend' was Gregg's attempt to contextualize the course of his life," explains album producer Don Was. "The man that his fans saw performing onstage was the essential Gregg Allman - he was whole and truly satisfied when he was up there playing music. The trials and troubles he faced in life were mostly the result of not knowing what to do with himself in between shows.
"In this song, he's addressing a woman and explaining that, although he loves her and doesn't want to face living his life alone, being away on the road and performing every night is his lifeblood. If you understand this about Gregg Allman, every other aspect of his life makes complete sense."
Due September 8, "Southern Blood" presents a collection of songs written by Allman's friends and favourite artists, including Jackson Browne, Willie Dixon, Jerry Garcia & Robert Hunter, Lowell George and Spooner Oldham & Dan Penn.
"As his producer, I was dedicated to helping Gregg crystallize his vision for the record and to help make sure that this vision made it to the tape," says Was. "He was a musical hero of mine and, in later years, had become a good friend. The gravitas of this particular situation was not lost on me.
"Gregg was a sweet, humble man with a good heart and good intentions and it was a great honor to help him put his musical affairs in order and say a proper farewell." Stream the song here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
