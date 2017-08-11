Ringo Starr Discusses New Paul McCartney Collaboration

"Well, I just called him up and said, 'I got this song called 'Show Me the Way,' and I want you to play on it," Starr told Rolling Stone. "Because he is a really good friend of mine, he said he'd come to L.A. for it.

"It's about [my wife] Barbara. She shows me the way. I wanted it to be very personal. While he was there, he also played on 'We're on the Road Again.' That was very kind of him." Read more here.