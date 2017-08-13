Alan Jackson Releases 'Precious Memories, Live at the Ryman'

Directed by James Burton Jockey, the video includes behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with Jackson, his mother and his wife. "I grew up singing just about every one of these songs," Jackson said.

"And I love that sound, of that organ, and that music really stuck with me and, I'm sure, affected how I hear songs now and write songs, 'cause a lot of those old songs are really pretty, simple melodies that stick with you." Read more here.