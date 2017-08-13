Foster The People Release 'Doing It For The Money' Video

DeepDream is a "computer vision which uses a convolutional neural network to find and enhance patterns in images, thus creating a dream-like hallucinogenic appearance."

"In researching more about the DeepDream world, I loved the idea of letting the collective unconscious of the internet play a part in the forming the music video," said director Daniel Henry. "At any moment you can freeze frame and start to see a cryptic narrative that unfolds in infinite degrees. You might see a dog, or a dinosaur, or a dead president in these hallucinations, or it could just be projections of our inner turmoil." Watch the video here.