|
Foster The People Release 'Doing It For The Money' Video
.
(Radio.com) Foster the People have released a new music video for their track "Doing it for the Money." The video was created using Google's DeepDream technology and is one of the first music videos to do so, according to a press release. DeepDream is a "computer vision which uses a convolutional neural network to find and enhance patterns in images, thus creating a dream-like hallucinogenic appearance." "In researching more about the DeepDream world, I loved the idea of letting the collective unconscious of the internet play a part in the forming the music video," said director Daniel Henry. "At any moment you can freeze frame and start to see a cryptic narrative that unfolds in infinite degrees. You might see a dog, or a dinosaur, or a dead president in these hallucinations, or it could just be projections of our inner turmoil." Watch the video here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
