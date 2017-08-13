Keith Urban Pens Heartfelt Glen Campbell Tribute

"His blend of genres created his own sound and style and his ability to entertain wasn't limited to the stage," Urban wrote. "He blazed real trails through film (and especially television) where his charismatic southern charm and personality fit perfectly."

Urban recalled the night he won his first Country Music Award. When he got a home, a fax was waiting for him from Campbell. "Welcome to the award winning world kid. You got it," Campbell said.