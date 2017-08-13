Kendrick Lamar Talks Taylor Swift and Katy Perry Feud

Lamar collaborated with pop icon Swift back in 2015 for her "Bad Blood" remix, which many fans and critics believe was a direct shot at Katy Perry. When asked about if he knew he was taking sides against Perry, Lamar joked that he had no idea at all about the fight.

"No, I wasn't aware of that, bro," Lamar laughed. "That's a great question. No! On the record, no. Which makes it even more funny now, for sure. That's far beyond my concern. I have to stay away from that, for sure. That's some real beef."