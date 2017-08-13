Menudo Star Serenade His 98-Year-Old Grandmother with 'Unforgettable'

The video, posted last week, shows Ruiz serenading his 98-year-old grandmother, who he calls grandma Jean, to Nat King Cole's hit, "Unforgettable." It was easy to see just how much the show of love meant to her and everyone else. "I am so choked up right now," wrote one fan. "That was so beautiful."

Ruiz posted the video to celebrate his grandmother's birthday, but chose that specific song for an importantly beautiful reason. He told 1010 WINS that it's his grandmother's favorite song and that she taught him how to sing it when he was just eight-years-old.

"We made a deal that I was going to sing her that song every year for birthday," said Ruiz, "that we were going to sing it together." Read more here.