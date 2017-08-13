Suge Knight Allegedly Considered Bribing Witnesses Says DA

The office released transcripts from a conversation between Knight, his attorney Matthew Fletcher and other parties in which the individuals appear to consider bribery.

Knight is charged with murder for a 2015 incident. He allegedly ran into two men with his truck outside of a Compton, CA burger stand after an argument on the set of the movie Straight Outta Compton. One of the men died.

Individuals on the calls discuss a figure for the bribes, upwards of $25,000. Knight and Fletcher allegedly hoped the witnesses (bikers who were near the scene) would support Suge's claim that the victims were armed, and that he acted in self-defense. Read more here.