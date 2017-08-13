Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ted Nugent Believes Politics Cost Him Rock Hall Induction
08-13-2017
.
Ted Nugent

(Radio.com) Ted Nugent believes his political views have kept him from being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Specifically, he believes it's his support for the Second Amendment (the right to bear arms) that has led to his exclusion.

"Jan Wenner, the founder of Rolling Stone and the boss hog at Rock and Roll of Fame, he hates freedom, he hates the Second Amendment, he hates me, because I'm on the board of directors -- quite proudly -- of the National Rifle Association for, like, twenty-six years with some of the highest votes except for Charlton Heston," Nugent told an Albany radio station. "I couldn't be more proud of that, 'cause the NRA is the ultimate family, grassroots organization that fights for the right to defend ourselves."

"What kind of numbnut would be against that?" he continued. "And so I'm on the board of directors of the NRA, Jan Wenner hates the Second Amendment, so that's the only reason I'm not in the Rock and Roll of Fame. And until they get their heads out of their ass, I'm more than happy to do what I do and do it with all the vim and vigor that I do it every night." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Ted Nugent Music, DVDs, Books and more

Ted Nugent T-shirts and Posters

More Ted Nugent News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ted Nugent Believes Politics Cost Him Rock Hall Induction

Kid Rock 'Never' Considered Senate Run Says Ted Nugent

Brad Whitford and Derek St. Holmes Streaming New Songs

Bret Michaels, Ted Nugent, Sevendust and Fuel Lead LaconiaFest

Brad Whitford And Derek St. Holmes Announce Reunion Album

Ted Nugent's Stranglehold Featured In Super Bowl Commercial

Aerosmith's Brad Whitford and Derek St. Holmes Launching Tour

Kid Rock Does Surprise Jam With Ted Nugent

Hard Rock Supergroup Dead Daisies Streaming New Song

Kanye West Puzzles Ted Nugent


More Stories for Ted Nugent

Ted Nugent Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Sammy Hagar Pitches Van Halen Reunion Idea Once Again- Guns N' Roses Celebrating Anniversary With GNR Was Here- Slipknot Have Written 27 New Pieces Of Music- more

Deep Purple And Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Endorsed By Morse- Metallica Go Pop and Disney With Carpool Karaoke Preview- Def Leppard Planning Full 'Hysteria' Performances- more

Man and Women Stabbed At Rancid And Dropkick Murphys Show- Metallica Fan Arrested For Allegedly Urinating On Concertgoers- Chris Cornell's Family Plan Statue- more

Page Too:
Arcade Fire Share Complete Lollapalooza Performance- Suge Knight Allegedly Considered Bribing Witnesses Says DA- Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Rocks Out to Metallica- more

Glen Campbell Laid To Rest in Arkansas- Arcade Fire Apologize For Controversial Social Media Campaign- Metallica Star Kirk Hammett's Collection Goes On Exhibition- more

Man Rushes Britney Spears' Stage In Las Vegas- Taylor Swift Takes The Stand In Trial Vs Former Denver DJ- 2 Chainz Breaks Leg And Tours In Pink 'Trap' Wheelchair- Pink- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Deep Purple And Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Endorsed By Morse

Metallica Go Pop and Disney With Carpool Karaoke Preview

Def Leppard Planning Full 'Hysteria' Album Performances

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Add Dates To Tour

New Greg Allman Song Video Streaming Online

Queens of the Stone Age Stream 'The Evil Has Landed'

Singled Out: Orissa's Tara

Lemmy Kilmister Inspires Name For Prehistoric Crocodile

Ringo Starr Discusses New Paul McCartney Collaboration

John Mayer And Carlos Santana Tribute Glen Campbell

Liam Gallagher Streams New Single 'For What It's Worth'

Billie Joe Armstrong Throws Way Back with Childhood Studio Photo

Man and Women Stabbed At Rancid And Dropkick Murphys Show

Metallica Fan Arrested For Allegedly Urinating On Concertgoers

Chris Cornell's Family Plan Hometown Statue In Seattle

Liam Gallagher Shares Snarky Views Of Mick Jagger And Dave Grohl

• more

Page Too News Stories
Arcade Fire Share Complete Lollapalooza Performance

Suge Knight Allegedly Considered Bribing Witnesses Says DA

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Rocks Out to Metallica

Kesha 'Tonight Show' Performance Of 'Praying' Goes Online

Tanya Tucker Shares New Glen Campbell Inspired Song 'Forever Loving You'

Dustin Lynch Announces New Album 'Current Mood' and Tour

French Montana Releases 'White Dress' Music Video

Playboi Carti Releases 'wokeuplikethis*' Video With Lil Uzi Vert

2 Chainz Releases 'Door Swangin' Music Video

Kendrick Lamar Talks Taylor Swift and Katy Perry Feud

Alan Jackson Releases 'Precious Memories, Live at the Ryman'

Kip Moore Releases 'The Bull' Music Video

Jay-Z's 'MaNyfaCedGod' Video Stars Lupita Nyong'o

Ted Nugent Believes Politics Cost Him Rock Hall Induction

Keith Urban Pens Heartfelt Glen Campbell Tribute

Wiz Khalifa Streams Latest Single 'Something New'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.