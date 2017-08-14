Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Anthrax's Joey Belladonna Rocks Anthem At Buffalo Bills Game
08-14-2017
.
Anthrax

(hennemusic) Anthrax singer Joey Belladonna performed the U.S. national anthem at New Era Field in Orchard Park, NY on August 10 prior to the start of a Buffalo Bills home game against the Minnesota Vikings in NFL pre-season action, and video from the event is available.

The Belladonna appearance followed a recent run of US festival dates by the New York rockers, including Wisconsin's Rock Fest and Rock USA and Chicago Open Air.

Anthrax spent most of the summer playing shows on the European festival circuit in support of their latest album, "For All Kings." In February, the group released an expanded tour edition of the project, which featured the 2016 record alongside the track "Vice Of The People" - previously only available in Japan - as well as a bonus disc of demo versions of several of the album's songs. Check out video of the anthem performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Anthrax Music, DVDs, Books and more

Anthrax T-shirts and Posters

More Anthrax News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Anthrax's Joey Belladonna Rocks Anthem At Buffalo Bills Game

Anthrax Want To 'Make Beautiful Music' With Lady Gaga

Joey Belladonna Looks Back On Being Fired By Anthrax

Journey And Anthrax Stars Launch New Band

Anthrax Streaming Rare Track 'Vice Of The Peope'

Anthrax To Release DVD From Among The Living Anniversary Tour

Anthrax Release 'For All Kings 'Reissue Preview Video

Anthrax Singer Performs National Anthem At NCAA Game

Megadeth and Anthrax Stars Recording New Album 2016 In Review

Anthrax Hit With Lawsuit Over Ugly Sweater 2016 In Review


More Stories for Anthrax

Anthrax Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Slipknot Frontman Corey Taylor Reveals His Wake Up Call- Def Leppard Stream Full Step Inside Hysteria At 30 Documentary- Lamb Of God Star Further Explains Hiatus Plans- more

Deep Purple And Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Endorsed By Morse- Metallica Go Pop and Disney With Carpool Karaoke Preview- Def Leppard Planning Full 'Hysteria' Performances- more

Man and Women Stabbed At Rancid And Dropkick Murphys Show- Metallica Fan Arrested For Allegedly Urinating On Concertgoers- Chris Cornell's Family Plan Statue- more

Page Too:
Grandmaster Flash's Kidd Creole Indicted for Murder- DMX Ordered Confined To Home For Bail Violations- Fifth Harmony Release 'Angel' Music Video- A$AP Ferg Featuring Migos- more

Arcade Fire Share Complete Lollapalooza Performance- Suge Knight Allegedly Considered Bribing Witnesses Says DA- Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Rocks Out to Metallica- more

Glen Campbell Laid To Rest in Arkansas- Arcade Fire Apologize For Controversial Social Media Campaign- Metallica Star Kirk Hammett's Collection Goes On Exhibition- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Slipknot Frontman Corey Taylor Reveals His Wake Up Call

Def Leppard Stream Full Step Inside Hysteria At 30 Documentary

Lamb Of God Star Further Explains Hiatus Plans

Godsmack Plan Major Changes With Next Album

Metallica Share Live Video For Performance On New Classic

Iconic Songwriter Jimmy Webb Tributes Glen Campbell

Mick Fleetwood Looks Back With A Chronicle Of Fleetwood Mac

Liam Gallagher's Stephen Colbert Performance Airs Tonight

Steve Winwood Announces 'Greatest Hits Live'

Anthrax's Joey Belladonna Rocks Anthem At Buffalo Bills Game

Enslaved Release Epic 'Storm Son' Music Video

Royal Blood To Rock Late Night TV Tonight

Deep Purple And Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Endorsed By Morse

Metallica Go Pop and Disney With Carpool Karaoke Preview

Def Leppard Planning Full 'Hysteria' Album Performances

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Add Dates To Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Grandmaster Flash's Kidd Creole Indicted for Murder

DMX Ordered Confined To Home For Bail Violations

Fifth Harmony Release 'Angel' Music Video

A$AP Ferg Releases 'Nasty (Who Dat)' Featuring Migos

Singled Out: Pat Scarlett's 4th Of July

Dustin Lynch Streams 'Love Me or Leave Me Alone'

Kesha Reads Inspirational Letter to 18-Year-Old Self

Fiona Apple Sends Emotional Message of Support to Sinead O'Connor

Beck Announces His New Album 'Colors'

Chris Jason Reveals Details For New Album 'Everybody'

Jessie J Releases New Single 'Real Deal'

Luke Combs Announces Headlining Tour Dates

Luke Combs Announces Headlining Tour Dates

Arcade Fire Share Complete Lollapalooza Performance

Suge Knight Allegedly Considered Bribing Witnesses Says DA

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Rocks Out to Metallica

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.