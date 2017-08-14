Anthrax's Joey Belladonna Rocks Anthem At Buffalo Bills Game

The Belladonna appearance followed a recent run of US festival dates by the New York rockers, including Wisconsin's Rock Fest and Rock USA and Chicago Open Air.

Anthrax spent most of the summer playing shows on the European festival circuit in support of their latest album, "For All Kings." In February, the group released an expanded tour edition of the project, which featured the 2016 record alongside the track "Vice Of The People" - previously only available in Japan - as well as a bonus disc of demo versions of several of the album's songs. Check out video of the anthem performance here.