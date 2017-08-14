Beck Announces His New Album 'Colors'

The album was produced by Greg Kurstin, who has worked with Adele, Kelly Clarkson, Sia, and Foo Fighters."I suppose the record could have come out a year or two ago," the singer told Rolling Stone.

"But these are complex songs all trying to do two or three things at once. It's not retro and not modern. To get everything to sit together so it doesn't sound like a huge mess was quite an undertaking." Read more here.