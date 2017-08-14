Chris Jason Reveals Details For New Album 'Everybody'

"I'm proud of this album in every way," said Janson. "The cover shot caught me in a great moment. I was literally laughing on the bus, talking and cracking jokes in Danny McBride fashion. A smile makes most everybody feel good, and I wrote and recorded this record for everybody."

"Shooting the photography for the album was the most relaxed I've ever been behind a camera," he continued. "It turned out exactly how I envisioned it."

Check out Chris' cover art, and full tracklisting here.