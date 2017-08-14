|
Enslaved Release Epic 'Storm Son' Music Video
.
Enslaved have released a music video for their epic 10-minute track "Storm Son" which comes from their forthcoming album "E" that will be hitting stores on October 13th. Guitarist Ivar Bjornson had this to say about the song "Storm Son deals with the duality of man and nature, how important and basic that relationship is. Everything we do and create are imitations of nature - as we evolved from nature, that is how it must be. "yet modern man thinks he and she is independent of nature, that we somehow are so superior that we do not have to take nature into consideration other than as a backdrop for sh*tty movies. Or festivals. Losing touch with nature is basically to lose touch with being human." Watch the video here.
