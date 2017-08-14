Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Iconic Songwriter Jimmy Webb Tributes Glen Campbell
08-14-2017
.
Glen Campbell

(Radio.com) Legendary songwriter Jimmy Webb has penned a touching tribute to his friend and collaborator, Glen Campbell. The two partnered on several classics, "By the Time I Get to Phoenix," "Witchita Lineman," "Where's the Playground, Susie?" and the epic "Galveston."

After a battle with Alzheimer's Disease, Glen Campbell died at 81 last Tuesday (Aug 8).Webb writes, "Well, that moment has come that we have known was an inevitable certainty and yet stings like a sudden catastrophe. Let the world note that a great American influence on pop music, the American Beatle, the secret link between so many artists and records that we can only marvel, has passed and cannot be replaced. He was bountiful. His was a world of gifts freely exchanged: Roger Miller stories, songs from the best writers, an old Merle Haggard record or a pocket knife.

"He gave me a great wide lens through which to look at music. The cult of The Players? He was at the very center. He loved the Beach Boys and in subtle ways helped mold their sound. He loved Don and Phil (Everly), Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield, Flatt and Scruggs. This was the one great lesson that I learned from him as a kid: Musically speaking nothing is out of bounds. Of course, he lavished affection and gifts on his kids, family and friends. His love was a deep mercurial thing and once committed he was a tenacious friend as so many in Nashville and Phoenix, L.A. and New York, compadres all over the world would testify. One of his favorite songs was 'Try A Little Kindness" in which he sings 'shine your light on everyone you see." My God. Did he do that or what? Just thinking back I believe suddenly that the 'raison d'etre" for every Glen Campbell show was to bring every suffering soul within the sound of his voice up a peg or two. Leave 'em laughin'. Leave them feeling just a little tad better about themselves, even though he might have to make them cry a couple of times to get 'em there. What a majestically graceful and kind, top rate performer was Glen on his worst night!

"When it came to friendship Glen was the real deal. He spoke my name from ten thousand stages. He was my big brother, my protector, my co-culprit, my John crying in the wilderness. Nobody liked a Jimmy Webb song as much as Glen! And yet he was generous with other writers: Larry Weiss, Allen Toussaint, John Hartford. You have to look hard for a bad song on a Glen Campbell album. He was giving people their money's worth before it became fashionable." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Glen Campbell Music, DVDs, Books and more

Glen Campbell T-shirts and Posters

More Glen Campbell News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Iconic Songwriter Jimmy Webb Tributes Glen Campbell

Tanya Tucker Shares New Glen Campbell Inspired Song 'Forever Loving You'

Keith Urban Pens Heartfelt Glen Campbell Tribute

Glen Campbell Laid To Rest in Arkansas

John Mayer And Carlos Santana Tribute Glen Campbell

Music Stars React To Glen Campbell's Passing

Music Legend Glen Campbell Dead At 81

Glen Campbell Releases 'Adios' Music Video

Glen Campbell Streams New Single 'Arkansas Farmboy'

Glen Campbell Streams Title Song From Farewell Album 'Adios'


More Stories for Glen Campbell

Glen Campbell Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Slipknot Frontman Corey Taylor Reveals His Wake Up Call- Def Leppard Stream Full Step Inside Hysteria At 30 Documentary- Lamb Of God Star Further Explains Hiatus Plans- more

Deep Purple And Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Endorsed By Morse- Metallica Go Pop and Disney With Carpool Karaoke Preview- Def Leppard Planning Full 'Hysteria' Performances- more

Man and Women Stabbed At Rancid And Dropkick Murphys Show- Metallica Fan Arrested For Allegedly Urinating On Concertgoers- Chris Cornell's Family Plan Statue- more

Page Too:
Grandmaster Flash's Kidd Creole Indicted for Murder- DMX Ordered Confined To Home For Bail Violations- Fifth Harmony Release 'Angel' Music Video- A$AP Ferg Featuring Migos- more

Arcade Fire Share Complete Lollapalooza Performance- Suge Knight Allegedly Considered Bribing Witnesses Says DA- Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Rocks Out to Metallica- more

Glen Campbell Laid To Rest in Arkansas- Arcade Fire Apologize For Controversial Social Media Campaign- Metallica Star Kirk Hammett's Collection Goes On Exhibition- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Slipknot Frontman Corey Taylor Reveals His Wake Up Call

Def Leppard Stream Full Step Inside Hysteria At 30 Documentary

Lamb Of God Star Further Explains Hiatus Plans

Godsmack Plan Major Changes With Next Album

Metallica Share Live Video For Performance On New Classic

Iconic Songwriter Jimmy Webb Tributes Glen Campbell

Mick Fleetwood Looks Back With A Chronicle Of Fleetwood Mac

Liam Gallagher's Stephen Colbert Performance Airs Tonight

Steve Winwood Announces 'Greatest Hits Live'

Anthrax's Joey Belladonna Rocks Anthem At Buffalo Bills Game

Enslaved Release Epic 'Storm Son' Music Video

Royal Blood To Rock Late Night TV Tonight

Deep Purple And Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Endorsed By Morse

Metallica Go Pop and Disney With Carpool Karaoke Preview

Def Leppard Planning Full 'Hysteria' Album Performances

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Add Dates To Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Grandmaster Flash's Kidd Creole Indicted for Murder

DMX Ordered Confined To Home For Bail Violations

Fifth Harmony Release 'Angel' Music Video

A$AP Ferg Releases 'Nasty (Who Dat)' Featuring Migos

Singled Out: Pat Scarlett's 4th Of July

Dustin Lynch Streams 'Love Me or Leave Me Alone'

Kesha Reads Inspirational Letter to 18-Year-Old Self

Fiona Apple Sends Emotional Message of Support to Sinead O'Connor

Beck Announces His New Album 'Colors'

Chris Jason Reveals Details For New Album 'Everybody'

Jessie J Releases New Single 'Real Deal'

Luke Combs Announces Headlining Tour Dates

Luke Combs Announces Headlining Tour Dates

Arcade Fire Share Complete Lollapalooza Performance

Suge Knight Allegedly Considered Bribing Witnesses Says DA

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Rocks Out to Metallica

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.