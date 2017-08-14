Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Jessie J Releases New Single 'Real Deal'
08-14-2017
Jessie J

(Radio.com) Jessie J has returned with a new single that is called "Real Deal" and also spoke about the track and her new album in a recent interview with Billboard.

"You can't deny the energy, that we got goin' on, I know you feel the chemistry," goes the catchy pre-chorus. "This s— feels so strong, Cloud 9, I'm feelin' heavenly."

"It's an album musically that I've wanted to make for a long time and had to find the right time," Jessie told Billboard. "Everyone who's heard the album so far says it's very honest and very grown. I'm speaking on issues that a 29-year-old goes through which is different from what I've sung about in the past. But I have to be true to what's in my mind and heart. I'm working with one producer, DJ Camper [who produced "Real Deal], on this cohesive piece of work. It's a piece of music as opposed to singles and album fillers. I feel like I'm making music. I don't know when it will be out. I'm just enjoying the process that everything happens for a reason, trusting in time and feelings."

"He's incredible, actually insane," she said of Camper. "I met him through a friend. He's the most incredible pianist and comes from church. He's inspired me more than I ever thought I could be inspired. I'm so happy I found an amazing friend as well as a producer in the process. It's been a really beautiful experience for both of us. I don't want to talk about it too much because I get a bit emotional. But I'm so excited for people to hear the music. It's a side of my voice that I haven't celebrated enough." Listen to Jessie's new track here.

