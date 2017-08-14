Liam Gallagher's Stephen Colbert Performance Airs Tonight

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher will perform on CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, August 14. The pre-taped appearance on the program comes as the former Oasis singer is playing live dates in Asia this week in support of his forthcoming debut solo album, "As You Were." The rocker just wrapped up a series of North American gigs - including his US solo debut during a secret show at the McKittrick Hotel in New York on July 18 - and will return to the continent to officially launch the record with some live dates this fall.

Due October 6, the project was produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck) and Dan Grech-Marguerat (Radiohead, Mumford And Sons). Gallagher recently issued the set's third single, "For What It's Worth", which follows the lead tracks "Wall Of Glass" and "Chinatown." check out the new single here.

