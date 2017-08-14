Luke Combs Announces Headlining Tour Dates

The Don't Tempt Me With A Good Time Tour is scheduled to kick off on October 3rd in Los Angeles at the world famous Roxy and will wrap up on December 16th with a home town show in Asheville, N.C. at the US Cellular Center.

Combs will be joined on the tour by opening acts Ray Fulcher, Josh Phillips and Faren Rachels and is launching the trek to promote his album "This One's For You" which topped the Billboard Country Chart earlier this year when it hit stores.

The Don't Tempt Me With A Good Time Tour Dates:

October 3 Los Angeles, Cali. The Roxy*

October 4 Bakersfield, Cali. Buck Owens' Crystal Palace*

October 12 Milwaukee, Wis. The Rave*

October 13 Des Moines, Iowa Wooly's*

October 14 Wichita, Kan. The Cotillion*

October 19 Tulsa, Okla. Cain's Ballroom*

October 20 Columbia, Mo. The Blue Note*

October 21 Springfield, Ill. Boondocks*

October 26 Fayetteville, Ark. George's Majestic Lounge*

October 27 Kansas City, Mo. The Truman*

October 28 Denver, Colo. Grizzly Rose*

November 2 Baton Rouge, La. Texas Club*

November 3 Houston, Texas House Of Blues*

November 4 Fort Worth, Texas Billy Bob's Texas*

November 9 Oxford, Ohio Brick Street Bar+

November 10 Columbus, Ohio Newport Music Hall+

November 16 Boston, Mass. House of Blues+

November 17 Baltimore, Md. Rams Head Live+

November 18 Asbury Park, N.J. The Stone Pony+

December 1 Atlanta, Ga. The Tabernacle+

December 7 Columbia, S.C. Township Auditorium+

December 8 Charlotte, N.C. Coyote Joe's+

December 14 Orlando, Fla. House of Blues+

December 15 Jacksonville, Fla. Florida Theatre+

December 16 Asheville, N.C. ­­ US Cellular Center+



*Ray Fulcher & Josh Phillips

+Josh Phillips & Faren Rachels