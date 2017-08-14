Royal Blood To Rock Late Night TV Tonight

The duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher are promoting their latest album, "How Did We Get So Dark?" The project recently entered the UK charts at No. 1, duplicating the success of their 2014 self-titled record, which went on to become the fastest-selling British rock debut album in their native country in three years.

"How Did We Get So Dark?" was recorded in Brussels, Belgium with producer Joylon Thomas and London, UK with co-producer Tom Dalgety. Royal Blood are currently playing dates on a North American tour that wraps up in Los Angeles on August 16, after which they'll head to Japan for a pair of festival appearances before returning to open for Guns N' Roses in Vancouver on September 1 in Vancouver, BC and George, WA on September 3. Read more here.