At The Drive-In Release 'Call Broken Arrow' Video

Shaw had the following to say about the new video "In Hostage Stamps we have a prisoner being tortured and monitored by some sort of authoritarian organisation. The guys wanted to show why he was imprisoned, as well as cast doubt over his innocence.

"It's funny how in stories, especially film stories, you tend to sympathise with whoever you spend time with. When you watch someone being mistreated, the assumption is that person is the victim.

"Call Broken Arrow is in part about illustrating the prisoner's culpability, but even that is in doubt as we see the Watcher character who follows him around slipping something in his drink at the end." Watch the video at TeamRock here.