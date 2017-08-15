Green Day Release 'Troubled Times' Video

Green Day are currently playing dates on a six-week summer tour of North America, which will include the band's first-ever performances at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL on August 24 and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, where the trek will wrap up on September 16.

The tour sees the group screening their new documentary, "Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk", in cities where they are playing. Directed by Corbett Redford, narrated by Iggy Pop and executive produced by Green Day, the film spans more than 30 years of the California Bay Area's punk music history at the music collective 924 Gilman Street in Berkeley, CA, where they got their start in the 1980s.at a club that helped launch the careers of The Offspring, Rancid, and Operation Ivy, among others. Watch the video here.