Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Jennifer Lopez, A-Rod Hang With Justin Timberlake For Apollo
08-15-2017
.
Justin Timberlake

(Radio.com) Jennifer Lopez and her beau Alex Rodriguez spent some time in the Hamptons this past weekend for the charity fundraiser, Apollo in the Hamptons, which raised money for the iconic Apollo Theatre in New York City.

On hand was Justin Timberlake who performed a few songs for the A-listers in attendance including Alicia Keys, Jon Bon Jovi, Jamie Foxx, Matt Lauer, Howard Stern, Priyanka Chopra, Chris Rock, Christie Brinkley, Robert Downey Jr., among others.

Timberlake performed a duet with Pharrell Williams and also sang solo for his hits including 'SexyBack," 'Rock Your Body," and 'My Love," reports Entertainment Tonight.

A-Rod posed with Timberlake and Lopez in a photo and praised the event. See the post here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Justin Timberlake Music, DVDs, Books and more

Justin Timberlake T-shirts and Posters

More Justin Timberlake News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Justin Timberlake Returns to Camp Winnipesaukee With Fallon

Pharrell Working With Ariana Grande and Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake And Jimmy Fallon Take Bromance To New Level

Justin Timberlake Teases Pharrell Williams, Timbaland Collaboration

Justin Timberlake Reveals His Pick For Album of the Year

Justin Timberlake Shares 'Driving Range Goofball' Clip

Justin Timberlake and Sting To Perform At The Oscars

Justin Timberlake Opens Up About His Childhood Trauma

Justin Timberlake To Appear In Super Bowl Commercial

Man Arrested After Slapping Justin Timberlake 2016 In Review


More Stories for Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Eagles New Lineup Announce 'Evening With' Shows- Nile Rodgers Hospitalized And Misses First Show Of Career- Cliff Burton's 92-Year-Old Dad Tours With Metallica- more

Slipknot Frontman Corey Taylor Reveals His Wake Up Call- Def Leppard Stream Full Step Inside Hysteria At 30 Documentary- Lamb Of God Star Further Explains Hiatus Plans- more

Deep Purple And Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Endorsed By Morse- Metallica Go Pop and Disney With Carpool Karaoke Preview- Def Leppard Planning Full 'Hysteria' Performances- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Court Battle Jury Reaches A Verdict- Willie Nelson Gives Fans Update After Cutting Concert Short- Justin Bieber Announces New Single 'Friends'- Bruno Mars- more

Grandmaster Flash's Kidd Creole Indicted for Murder- DMX Ordered Confined To Home For Bail Violations- Fifth Harmony Release 'Angel' Music Video- A$AP Ferg Featuring Migos- more

Arcade Fire Share Complete Lollapalooza Performance- Suge Knight Allegedly Considered Bribing Witnesses Says DA- Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Rocks Out to Metallica- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
The Eagles New Lineup Announce 'Evening With' Shows

Nile Rodgers Hospitalized And Misses First Show Of His Career

Cliff Burton's 92-Year-Old Dad Hits The Road With Metallica

Evanescence Announce 'Synthesis' Album And Tour

David Bowie Featured In New Episode of 'Twin Peaks'

Singled Out: Voldo Blanka's Go Your Way

Liam Gallagher's Late Show Performances Streaming Online

Thirty Seconds to Mars Announce Single 'Walk on Water'

At The Drive-In Release 'Call Broken Arrow' Video

Prince Gets Purple Pantone Color 'Love Symbol No. 2'

Seether Release 'Betray and Degrade' Music Video

Truckfighters Announce North American Tour

Green Day Release 'Troubled Times' Video

Slipknot Frontman Corey Taylor Reveals His Wake Up Call

Def Leppard Stream Full Step Inside Hysteria At 30 Documentary

Lamb Of God Star Further Explains Hiatus Plans

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Court Battle Jury Reaches A Verdict

Willie Nelson Gives Fans Update After Cutting Concert Short

Justin Bieber Announces New Single 'Friends'

Bruno Mars Releases 'Versace on the Floor' Video Starring Zendaya

Kenny Chesney Releases 'All the Pretty Girls' Music Video

Wiz Khalifa Releases Cameo Filled 'Something New' Video

Miley Cyrus Apologizes For Missing Teen Choice Awards

Selena Gomez Parodies A News Anchor For Coach

Thomas Rhett And Wife Lauren Welcome Baby Girl

'Weird Al' Yankovic Shows Off His Diplomatic Skills

Jennifer Lopez, A-Rod Hang With Justin Timberlake For Apollo

Grandmaster Flash's Kidd Creole Indicted for Murder

DMX Ordered Confined To Home For Bail Violations

Fifth Harmony Release 'Angel' Music Video

A$AP Ferg Releases 'Nasty (Who Dat)' Featuring Migos

Singled Out: Pat Scarlett's 4th Of July

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.