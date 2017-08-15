Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Justin Bieber Announces New Single 'Friends'
08-15-2017
.
Justin Bieber

(Radio.com) Justin Bieber may have pulled off the road but that isn't stopping him. He took to social media on Monday (August 14) to announce that he will be releasing a brand new single this Thursday.

The "Sorry" singer posted the cover art for the new track "Friends," which features a collaboration with Bloodpop (aka producer/songwriter Michael Tucker).

This announcement comes after Bieber canceled the rest of his Purpose world tour last month. Check out the pop star's social media announcemen post here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Justin Bieber News

Justin Bieber Announces New Single 'Friends'

Justin Bieber Music
