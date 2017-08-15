|
Kenny Chesney Releases 'All the Pretty Girls' Music Video
.
(Radio.com) Kenny Chesney debuted his new music video for his hit summertime single "All the Pretty Girls" on Monday (August 14) off his latest album, Cosmic Hallelujah. In the new music video, Chesney shows the sweet, rebellious side of summer love through the eyes of two college kids falling for each other during summer break. While Chesney himself doesn't appear in the video, his voice and lyrics carry the video's story along. Watch the online stream of the "All the Pretty Girls" promo here.
