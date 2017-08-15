Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Liam Gallagher's Late Show Performances Streaming Online
08-15-2017
.
Liam Gallagher

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher made his solo US television debut on CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on August 14, and footage from the program is streaming online.

Gallagher delivered a performance of "For What It's Worth", the new single from his forthcoming album debut, "As You Were", and the track "Wall Of Glass" as an online exclusive.

The Oasis singer pre-taped his appearance on the show ahead of Monday's broadcast as he is playing a series of live dates in Asia this week following a short run of gigs in the US and Canada.

Gallagher played his US solo live debut during a secret show at the McKittrick Hotel in New York on July 18, and made headlines when he shut down his August 3 performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL after just four songs due to vocal issues he experienced during a show at the city's Park West venue the night before.

"Sorry to the people who turned up for the gig in Chicago lollapalooza," Gallagher tweeted. "Had a difficult gig last night which f-d my voice. I'm gutted." Watch the TV performances here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Liam Gallagher Music, DVDs, Books and more

Liam Gallagher T-shirts and Posters

More Liam Gallagher News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Liam Gallagher's Late Show Performances Streaming Online

Liam Gallagher's Stephen Colbert Performance Airs Tonight

Liam Gallagher Slams 'Carpool Karaoke'

Liam Gallagher Streams New Single 'For What It's Worth'

Liam Gallagher Shares Snarky Views Of Mick Jagger And Dave Grohl

Liam Gallagher Does Surprise Jam With Band At Pub

Lorde and Liam Gallagher Performances Derailed at Lollapalooza

Liam Gallagher Storms Off Stage Early At Lollapalooza

Liam Gallagher Talks Strained Relationship With Noel

Liam Gallagher Makes U.S. Live Debut At Secret Show


More Stories for Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Eagles New Lineup Announce 'Evening With' Shows- Nile Rodgers Hospitalized And Misses First Show Of Career- Cliff Burton's 92-Year-Old Dad Tours With Metallica- more

Slipknot Frontman Corey Taylor Reveals His Wake Up Call- Def Leppard Stream Full Step Inside Hysteria At 30 Documentary- Lamb Of God Star Further Explains Hiatus Plans- more

Deep Purple And Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Endorsed By Morse- Metallica Go Pop and Disney With Carpool Karaoke Preview- Def Leppard Planning Full 'Hysteria' Performances- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Court Battle Jury Reaches A Verdict- Willie Nelson Gives Fans Update After Cutting Concert Short- Justin Bieber Announces New Single 'Friends'- Bruno Mars- more

Grandmaster Flash's Kidd Creole Indicted for Murder- DMX Ordered Confined To Home For Bail Violations- Fifth Harmony Release 'Angel' Music Video- A$AP Ferg Featuring Migos- more

Arcade Fire Share Complete Lollapalooza Performance- Suge Knight Allegedly Considered Bribing Witnesses Says DA- Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Rocks Out to Metallica- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
The Eagles New Lineup Announce 'Evening With' Shows

Nile Rodgers Hospitalized And Misses First Show Of His Career

Cliff Burton's 92-Year-Old Dad Hits The Road With Metallica

Evanescence Announce 'Synthesis' Album And Tour

David Bowie Featured In New Episode of 'Twin Peaks'

Singled Out: Voldo Blanka's Go Your Way

Liam Gallagher's Late Show Performances Streaming Online

Thirty Seconds to Mars Announce Single 'Walk on Water'

At The Drive-In Release 'Call Broken Arrow' Video

Prince Gets Purple Pantone Color 'Love Symbol No. 2'

Seether Release 'Betray and Degrade' Music Video

Truckfighters Announce North American Tour

Green Day Release 'Troubled Times' Video

Slipknot Frontman Corey Taylor Reveals His Wake Up Call

Def Leppard Stream Full Step Inside Hysteria At 30 Documentary

Lamb Of God Star Further Explains Hiatus Plans

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Court Battle Jury Reaches A Verdict

Willie Nelson Gives Fans Update After Cutting Concert Short

Justin Bieber Announces New Single 'Friends'

Bruno Mars Releases 'Versace on the Floor' Video Starring Zendaya

Kenny Chesney Releases 'All the Pretty Girls' Music Video

Wiz Khalifa Releases Cameo Filled 'Something New' Video

Miley Cyrus Apologizes For Missing Teen Choice Awards

Selena Gomez Parodies A News Anchor For Coach

Thomas Rhett And Wife Lauren Welcome Baby Girl

'Weird Al' Yankovic Shows Off His Diplomatic Skills

Jennifer Lopez, A-Rod Hang With Justin Timberlake For Apollo

Grandmaster Flash's Kidd Creole Indicted for Murder

DMX Ordered Confined To Home For Bail Violations

Fifth Harmony Release 'Angel' Music Video

A$AP Ferg Releases 'Nasty (Who Dat)' Featuring Migos

Singled Out: Pat Scarlett's 4th Of July

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.