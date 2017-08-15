Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Nile Rodgers Hospitalized And Misses First Show Of His Career
08-15-2017
.
Nile Rodgers

(Radio.com) Chic's Nile Rodgers missed the first show of his career on Sunday night (Aug. 13) when an illness forced the iconic music star to seek treatment at a Toronto hospital.

The band was scheduled to play the Air Canada Centre with Earth, Wind and Fire for 2054: The Tour when Rodgers became sick. The news surfaced sound engineer John Ryan tweeted, "Nile Rodgers is in hospital tonight. Lights are out for him."

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer responded, "Thanks Johnny. I've never missed one gig in my life… well, its been that way till now. The Dr. caught me trying to sneak out. #LOVE," and added that doctors are "taking great care" of him.

Rodgers was diagnosed with prostate cancer six years ago and wrote about his struggle on his blog (via Billboard). After undergoing extensive treatment, he was cured in 2014. He discussed his struggle at the Glastonbury Festival in June. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Nile Rodgers Music, DVDs, Books and more

Nile Rodgers T-shirts and Posters

More Nile Rodgers News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Nile Rodgers Hospitalized And Misses First Show Of His Career

Anderson .Paak Records At Abbey Road With Bruno Mars and Nile Rodgers

Nile Rodgers Reacts To Chic's Rock Hall Snubbing

Lady Gaga Strips Down In Cover Of Chic's 'I Want Your Love'

Lady Gaga Strips Down As She Covers 'I Want Your Love'

Nile Rodgers Recruits Keith Urban, Beck and More For Freak Out! Festival

Why Nile Rodgers Left The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame

Keith Urban Making EDM-Country Album With Nile Rodgers

New Duran Duran Song With Janelle Monae & Nile Rodgers Now Online

Elton John And Janelle Monae May Duet On Next Chic Album


More Stories for Nile Rodgers

Nile Rodgers Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Eagles New Lineup Announce 'Evening With' Shows- Nile Rodgers Hospitalized And Misses First Show Of Career- Cliff Burton's 92-Year-Old Dad Tours With Metallica- more

Slipknot Frontman Corey Taylor Reveals His Wake Up Call- Def Leppard Stream Full Step Inside Hysteria At 30 Documentary- Lamb Of God Star Further Explains Hiatus Plans- more

Deep Purple And Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Endorsed By Morse- Metallica Go Pop and Disney With Carpool Karaoke Preview- Def Leppard Planning Full 'Hysteria' Performances- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Court Battle Jury Reaches A Verdict- Willie Nelson Gives Fans Update After Cutting Concert Short- Justin Bieber Announces New Single 'Friends'- Bruno Mars- more

Grandmaster Flash's Kidd Creole Indicted for Murder- DMX Ordered Confined To Home For Bail Violations- Fifth Harmony Release 'Angel' Music Video- A$AP Ferg Featuring Migos- more

Arcade Fire Share Complete Lollapalooza Performance- Suge Knight Allegedly Considered Bribing Witnesses Says DA- Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Rocks Out to Metallica- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
The Eagles New Lineup Announce 'Evening With' Shows

Nile Rodgers Hospitalized And Misses First Show Of His Career

Cliff Burton's 92-Year-Old Dad Hits The Road With Metallica

Evanescence Announce 'Synthesis' Album And Tour

David Bowie Featured In New Episode of 'Twin Peaks'

Singled Out: Voldo Blanka's Go Your Way

Liam Gallagher's Late Show Performances Streaming Online

Thirty Seconds to Mars Announce Single 'Walk on Water'

At The Drive-In Release 'Call Broken Arrow' Video

Prince Gets Purple Pantone Color 'Love Symbol No. 2'

Seether Release 'Betray and Degrade' Music Video

Truckfighters Announce North American Tour

Green Day Release 'Troubled Times' Video

Slipknot Frontman Corey Taylor Reveals His Wake Up Call

Def Leppard Stream Full Step Inside Hysteria At 30 Documentary

Lamb Of God Star Further Explains Hiatus Plans

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Court Battle Jury Reaches A Verdict

Willie Nelson Gives Fans Update After Cutting Concert Short

Justin Bieber Announces New Single 'Friends'

Bruno Mars Releases 'Versace on the Floor' Video Starring Zendaya

Kenny Chesney Releases 'All the Pretty Girls' Music Video

Wiz Khalifa Releases Cameo Filled 'Something New' Video

Miley Cyrus Apologizes For Missing Teen Choice Awards

Selena Gomez Parodies A News Anchor For Coach

Thomas Rhett And Wife Lauren Welcome Baby Girl

'Weird Al' Yankovic Shows Off His Diplomatic Skills

Jennifer Lopez, A-Rod Hang With Justin Timberlake For Apollo

Grandmaster Flash's Kidd Creole Indicted for Murder

DMX Ordered Confined To Home For Bail Violations

Fifth Harmony Release 'Angel' Music Video

A$AP Ferg Releases 'Nasty (Who Dat)' Featuring Migos

Singled Out: Pat Scarlett's 4th Of July

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.