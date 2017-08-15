Prince Gets Purple Pantone Color 'Love Symbol No. 2'

"The color purple was synonymous with who Prince was and will always be. This is an incredible way for his legacy to live on forever," Troy Carter, entertainment adviser to Prince's Estate, said.

"We are honored to have worked on the development of Love Symbol #2, a distinctive new purple shade created in memory of Prince, 'the purple one,'" added Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute. "A musical icon known for his artistic brilliance, Love Symbol #2 is emblematic of Prince's distinctive style. Long associated with the purple family, Love Symbol #2 enables Prince's unique purple shade to be consistently replicated and maintain the same iconic status as the man himself." Check it out here.