Seether Release 'Betray and Degrade' Music Video
08-15-2017
.
Seether

Seether have released a new music video for their track ""Betray and Degrade." The song comes off of the group's seventh full-length studio album "Poison the Parish" which was released in May.

The video can be seen here and we were the following details about the album and the band's current tour plans: Poison the Parish, recorded at Blackbird Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, marks the first album produced entirely by frontman Shaun Morgan. Perhaps the heaviest and most expressive collection they've ever released, the album is earning their best notices in years.

Seether is currently on the last leg of their North American tour, and come September 10th, they will embark on their European tour. The European tour includes stops in countries such as Russia, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, among others.

Seether on North American Tour:
8/11 - Glendive, Mont. - Dawson County Fairgrounds
8/14 - Boulder, Colo. - Boulder Theatre
8/16 - Wichita, Kan. - The Cotillion
8/17 - Dallas, Texas - House of Blues
8/19 - San Antonio, Texas - The Aztec Theatre
8/20 - Houston, Texas - House of Blues
8/21 - Corpus Christi, Texas - Concrete Street Amphitheatre
8/23 - San Angelo, Texas - RiverStage
8/24 - Albuquerque, N.M. - Sunshine Theatre
8/26 - Las Vegas, Nev. - Fremont Street

Seether on European Tour:
9/10 - Ekaterinburg, Russia - Tele Club
9/12 - Moscow, Russia - Red
9/13 - St. Petersburg, Russian Federation - Clubzal
9/15 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall
9/16 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand
9/18 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
9/19 - Hamburg (Altstadt), Germany - Markthalle
9/20 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
9/22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Max
9/23 - Grogingen, Netherlands - De Oosterpoort
9/24 - Tillburg, Netherlands - 013
9/26 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt
9/27 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
9/29 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar
9/30 - Brno, Czech Republic - Fleda
10/1 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer
10/3 - Bezirk-Landstrasse, Austria - Arena Wien
10/4 - Linz, Austria - Posthof
10/6 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage Werk
10/7 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm
10/9 - Zurich, Switzerland - Xtra
10/10 - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany - Batschkapp
10/11 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA-Longhorn
10/13 - Paris, France - Le Bataclan
10/15 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Forum Kentish Town
10/16 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Ritz Manchester
10/17 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - O2 ABC Glasgow
10/18 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - O2 Institute Birmingham

