Seether Release 'Betray and Degrade' Music Video

The video can be seen here and we were the following details about the album and the band's current tour plans: Poison the Parish, recorded at Blackbird Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, marks the first album produced entirely by frontman Shaun Morgan. Perhaps the heaviest and most expressive collection they've ever released, the album is earning their best notices in years.

Seether is currently on the last leg of their North American tour, and come September 10th, they will embark on their European tour. The European tour includes stops in countries such as Russia, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, among others.



Seether on North American Tour:

8/11 - Glendive, Mont. - Dawson County Fairgrounds

8/14 - Boulder, Colo. - Boulder Theatre

8/16 - Wichita, Kan. - The Cotillion

8/17 - Dallas, Texas - House of Blues

8/19 - San Antonio, Texas - The Aztec Theatre

8/20 - Houston, Texas - House of Blues

8/21 - Corpus Christi, Texas - Concrete Street Amphitheatre

8/23 - San Angelo, Texas - RiverStage

8/24 - Albuquerque, N.M. - Sunshine Theatre

8/26 - Las Vegas, Nev. - Fremont Street

Seether on European Tour:

9/10 - Ekaterinburg, Russia - Tele Club

9/12 - Moscow, Russia - Red

9/13 - St. Petersburg, Russian Federation - Clubzal

9/15 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall

9/16 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand

9/18 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

9/19 - Hamburg (Altstadt), Germany - Markthalle

9/20 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

9/22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Max

9/23 - Grogingen, Netherlands - De Oosterpoort

9/24 - Tillburg, Netherlands - 013

9/26 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt

9/27 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

9/29 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar

9/30 - Brno, Czech Republic - Fleda

10/1 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer

10/3 - Bezirk-Landstrasse, Austria - Arena Wien

10/4 - Linz, Austria - Posthof

10/6 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage Werk

10/7 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm

10/9 - Zurich, Switzerland - Xtra

10/10 - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany - Batschkapp

10/11 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA-Longhorn

10/13 - Paris, France - Le Bataclan

10/15 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Forum Kentish Town

10/16 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Ritz Manchester

10/17 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - O2 ABC Glasgow

10/18 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - O2 Institute Birmingham