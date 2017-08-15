Truckfighters Announce North American Tour

The group is embarking on the new tour in support of their "V" album and will kick things off on October 6th in Montreal, QC at Foufounes Electriques and will wrap the trek up on October 16th in Washington, D.C. at the Black Cat. They plan to announce additional dates along the west coast.

Guitarist Niklas 'Dango' Källgren had the following to say, "It was so freakin' fuzzy awesome last time around so we decided to go back to North America as soon as it was humanly possible - NOW! You demand we obey!"

TRUCKFIGHTER North American Tour Dates"

10/6 Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques #

10/7 Quebec City, QC - L'Anti #

10/8 Ottawa, ON - Mavericks #

10/9 Toronto, ON - Hard Luck #

10/10 Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

10/11 Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Funhouse #

10/12 Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups #

10/13 Richmond, VA - Strange Matter #

10/14 Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory #

10/15 Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge #

10/16 Washington, D.C. - Black Cat #

# with Telekinetic Yeti

Marking their fifth full-length album, "V" was released worldwide via Century Media Records on September 30, 2016