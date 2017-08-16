Billy Idol To Rock Late Night TV This Week

Alongside Alfie Boe and a full symphony and chorus, the shows present the new orchestral version of the band's 1973 concept album based around lead character Jimmy's search for an identity amongst the mods and rockers in mid-60s Brighton.

In addition to stops in Lenox, MA, New York and Los Angeles, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder will join the lineup for a September 13 date in Chicago, IL. In October, Idol will play the final shows of his two-year residency at the House Of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Read more here.