Converge Stream New Song and Reveal Album Details

The new track can be streamed here and follows "I Can Tell You About Pain" which was revealed late last month. The band had this to say about the new effort, "Upon first listen it's apparent that Converge has evolved exponentially over the years.

"The raw emotion and anger of I Can Tell You About Pain is truly unsettling, while the seven and a half minute epic Eve shows the band pushing their melodic leanings to an incredible new level."

The Dusk In Us Tracklist:

A Single Tear

Eye Of The Quarrel

Under Duress

Arkhipov Calm

I Can Tell You About Pain

The Dusk In Us

Wildlife

Murk & Marrow

Trigger

Broken By Light

Cannibals

Thousands Of Miles Between Us

Reptilian