Royal Blood's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online

The tune was the lead single from the UK band's second album, "How Did We Get So Dark?" The duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher recorded the set in Brussels, Belgium with producer Joylon Thomas and in London, UK with co-producer Tom Dalgety.

"How Did We Get So Dark?" also features the singles "Hook, Line & Sinker" and "I Only Lie When I Love You." Royal Blood will wrap up their current North American run in Los Angeles on August 16, before heading to Japan for a pair of festival appearances.

The duo will open for Guns N' Roses in Vancouver, BC on September 1 and George, WA on September 3 before joining Queens Of The Stone Age for a handful of North American shows next month. Watch the TV performance here.