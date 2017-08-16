Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Thirty Seconds to Mars Call On Fans For Ideas
08-16-2017
.
Thirty Seconds To Mars

(Radio.com) It was just Monday (August 14) that 30 Seconds to Mars announced the imminent arrival of the band's next single, "Walk on Water," which is set to drop on August 22.

On Tuesday (August 15), the band's frontman Jared Leto has reached out to fans for artwork ideas to represent the song better than just a handwritten note on a napkin.

"Dear World, my sincere apologies but I missed the deadline for the single artwork and now all I have is this stupid napkin," Leto wrote on an Instagram post. "Yes I know, not great. I promise to get something done #soon but in the meantime if you have any ideas tag them #walkonwater. XO, Jared." See the Instagram post here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Thirty Seconds To Mars News

Thirty Seconds To Mars Music
