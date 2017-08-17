10 Years Stream New Song and Announce Tour With RED

The new album was produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Alice in Chains, Foo Fighters, Deftones, KoRn, Mastodon) and is set to hit stores on October 27th. The band just released the lead single "Novacaine" which can be streamed here.

Frontman Jesse Hasek had this to say, "Six albums and a hundred songs in, I wondered if I've already written my best stuff. But at some point, you start to get real adult problems. You see people go from such optimism in their 20s to having life just beat them down later. I think we all kind of get desensitized and numb to life on some level. That's what this song is about."



The coheadlining trek will be kicking off on October 17th in Pittsburgh, PA at Diesel and is scheduled to wrap up on November 11th with a show in Indianapolis, IN at The Vogue.

10 Years Tour Dates:

9/03 Mt Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle

9/20 Peoria, IL Crusens (10 Years headline)

9/21 Green Bay, WI Green Bay Distillery WZOR Edgefest

9/22 Rockford, IL District

10/13 Knoxville, TN Mill & Mine

10/14 Winchester, VA Blue Fox Billiards

10/15 Morgantown, WV Schmitt's

10 Years and RED Tour Dates:

10/17 Pittsburgh, PA Diesel

10/19 Lancaster, PA Chameleon Club

10/20 Lynchburg, VA Phase 2

10/21 New York, NY Highline Ballroom

10/23 Greensboro, NC The Blind Tiger

10/25 Darlington, SC Carolina Night Live

10/26 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

10/27 Destin, FL Club LA 99 Rock show w/ Pop Evil

10/28 Cape Coral, FL Dixie Roadhouse - 93X show w/ Pop Evil

10/29 Orlando, FL House of Blues

10/31 Baton Rouge, LA Varsity Theatre

11/03 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's

11/04 Sauget, IL Pop's

11/05 Joliet, IL The Forge

11/07 Racine, WI Route 20

11/08 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall

11/10 Ft. Wayne, IN Piere's

11/11 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue