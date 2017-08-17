|
10 Years Stream New Song and Announce Tour With RED
.
10 Years have announced that they are teaming up with RED to launch a North American coheadlining tour in support of their just announced new album "(how to live) As Ghosts". The new album was produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Alice in Chains, Foo Fighters, Deftones, KoRn, Mastodon) and is set to hit stores on October 27th. The band just released the lead single "Novacaine" which can be streamed here. Frontman Jesse Hasek had this to say, "Six albums and a hundred songs in, I wondered if I've already written my best stuff. But at some point, you start to get real adult problems. You see people go from such optimism in their 20s to having life just beat them down later. I think we all kind of get desensitized and numb to life on some level. That's what this song is about." 10 Years Tour Dates: 10 Years and RED Tour Dates:
