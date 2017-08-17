Danzig And Corrosion Of Conformity Announce Short Tour

08-17-2017

.

Corrosion Of Conformity have announced that they will be teaming up with Misfits icon Danzig for a handful of live dates in various cities across the U.S. next month. The short trek is set to kick off on September 7th in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom and will include stops in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Montclair, New Jersey; Huntington, New York; Lewiston, Kentucky; Cleveland, Ohio and will wrap up on September 15th in Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore.



Corrosion Of Conformity have also announced that they will be appearing at Psycho Las Vegas this weekend at the Hard Rock Hotel And Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada which will feature Mastodon, Swans, The Murder City Devils, Cult Of Luna with Julie Christmas, and more.



Corrosion Of Conformity And Danzig Dates

9/07/2017 Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom - Hampton Beach, NH

9/08/2017 Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA

9/09 /2017The Wellmont Theater - Montclair, NJ

9/11/2017 The Paramount - Huntington, NY

9/12/2017 Artpark Amphitheater - Lewiston, KY

9/14/2017 Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH

9/15/2017 The Fillmore Detroit - Detroit, MI