Dolly Parton Announces Her First Children's Album
(Radio.com) Country legend Dolly Parton is set to release her very first children's album, "I Believe in You." It is scheduled to drop digitally on September 29 with physical copies to follow on October 13th. The effort will feature 14 songs all written by Parton. She had this to say, "My first album was released 50 years ago and it's been an amazing 50 years since then. I am very excited that now I'm coming out with my first children's album in all of those 50 years. "I'm proudest of all that all of the proceeds from this CD will go to the Imagination Library. It's been 20 years since the Imagination Library was launched. We've seen 100 million books get into the hands of children and hopefully there will be many more." Check out the album artwork and full tracklisting for the album here.
