Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Dolly Parton Announces Her First Children's Album
08-17-2017
.
Dolly Parton

(Radio.com) Country legend Dolly Parton is set to release her very first children's album, "I Believe in You." It is scheduled to drop digitally on September 29 with physical copies to follow on October 13th.

The effort will feature 14 songs all written by Parton. She had this to say, "My first album was released 50 years ago and it's been an amazing 50 years since then. I am very excited that now I'm coming out with my first children's album in all of those 50 years.

"I'm proudest of all that all of the proceeds from this CD will go to the Imagination Library. It's been 20 years since the Imagination Library was launched. We've seen 100 million books get into the hands of children and hopefully there will be many more." Check out the album artwork and full tracklisting for the album here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Dolly Parton Music, DVDs, Books and more

Dolly Parton T-shirts and Posters

More Dolly Parton News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Dolly Parton Announces Her First Children's Album

Dylan Scott, Phil Vassar, Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers On The Pickup

Dolly Parton and Jennifer Nettles Thrilled With Emmy Nomination

Dolly Parton, Erich Church, Kelsea Ballerini Set For ACM Honors

Dolly Parton's Cartoon Chicken Performance Preview Goes Online

Adele, Pearl Jam And Dolly Parton Lead All-Star Album

Dolly Parton Wins Most Inspiring TV Program Award

Dolly Parton, Randy Travis, Reba McEntire Featured On The Pickup

Dolly Parton Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Debut Album

Dolly Parton's My People Fund Helps Almost 900 Families In 4 Days


More Stories for Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Special Gregg Allman Tribute Events Announced- Slayer and Mike Patton Group Dead Cross Detailed By Police- Randy Blythe Explains Need For Lamb of God Hiatus- more

Ex-Guns N' Roses, Journey and Dream Theater Stars In New Group- Robert Plant Teases New Music- Skid Row Idea Of Sebastian Bach Reunion- Metallica Live 'Enter Sandman' Video- more

The Eagles New Lineup Announce 'Evening With' Shows- Nile Rodgers Hospitalized And Misses First Show Of Career- Cliff Burton's 92-Year-Old Dad Tours With Metallica- more

Page Too:
Chris Brown Gets Candid About Rihanna Assault- Bonnie Tyler Performing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' During Eclipse- Lorde Does Intimate Reimagined Performance Of 'Melodrama'- more

Fergie Poses Nude And Hints At New Music- Justin Bieber Reveals His Mayweather V McGregor Prediction- Kenny Chesney Reveals 'Live In No Shoes Nation' Special Guests- more

Taylor Swift Court Battle Jury Reaches A Verdict- Willie Nelson Gives Fans Update After Cutting Concert Short- Justin Bieber Announces New Single 'Friends'- Bruno Mars- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Special Gregg Allman Tribute Events Announced

Slayer and Mike Patton Group Dead Cross Detailed By Police

Randy Blythe Explains Need For Lamb of God Hiatus

Ted Nugent Slams David Crosby Over Rock Hall Insult

Queens Of The Stone Age Release 'The Way You Used To Do' Video

Singled Out: Dawn Of Disease's Ascension Gate

10 Years Stream New Song and Announce Tour With RED

Noel Gallagher To Headline Reopening Of Manchester Arena

Danzig And Corrosion Of Conformity Announce Short Tour

KMFDM Release 'Murder My Heart' Video

Mac Sabbath Go VR With New 360 Degree Videos

Venom Inc, Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust Fall Tour Announced

Anthrax and Nothing More Added To Loudwire Music Awards

Van Morrison Releases 'Transformation' Video

Elvis Presley's Grave Now Requires A Toll

Paramore's Hayley Williams Reimagines John Lennon's 'Imagine'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Chris Brown Gets Candid About Rihanna Assault

Bonnie Tyler Performing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' During Eclipse

Lorde Does Intimate Reimagined Performance Of 'Melodrama'

Kip Moore And Tony Hawk Announce Music City Skate Jam

Pink Releases Music Video For New Single 'What About Us'

Singled Out: Cameron Mitchell's Here Comes The Future

Ariana Grande Manchester Concert Bombing Victims to Receive $324K Each

Dolly Parton Announces Her First Children's Album

Taylor Hicks' State Plate Season 2 New Episode Details Revealed

Capital Cities TV Concert Special Preview Released

A$AP Mob Performs 'Feels So Good' On The Tonight Show

Fergie Poses Nude And Hints At New Music

Justin Bieber Reveals His Mayweather V McGregor Prediction

Kenny Chesney Reveals 'Live In No Shoes Nation' Special Guests

Bruno Mars Donating $1 Million to Flint Water Crisis Victims

Jay-Z Has Message For Fans Suffering From Depression

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.