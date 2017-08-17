Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Mac Sabbath Go VR With New 360 Degree Videos
08-17-2017
.
Mac Sabbath

Mac Sabbath, the band that mixes Black Sabbath with fast food themed songs, have released a pair of brand new 360 degree VR live performance music videos.

The clips were captured during the band's performance at The Regent Theater last summer and were produced by Jay Spangler and available via any VR viewer or Google Cardboard. Check them out here.

The band also announced that they will be returning to the Regent Theater on December 29, 2017 as part of a three-day run, co-headlining with the Dwarves. 45 Grave will also perform at the Regent show. Other dates include December 30 in San Diego and December 31 (New Year's Eve) in Mesa, AZ. More details will surface on these dates soon.

