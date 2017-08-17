Noel Gallagher To Headline Reopening Of Manchester Arena

The arena has been closed since May 22nd, when a terrorist bombing at an Ariana Grande concert left 22 people dead and dozens more injured in the attack.

The charity reopening event is set for September 9, and will be headlined by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. Support acts include Rick Astley, The Courteeners, Blossoms and poet Tony Walsh. More acts are to be announced. Read more here.