Pink Releases Music Video For New Single 'What About Us'
08-17-2017
(Radio.com) Pink has released the music video for her new single "What About Us." The track is the lead single off the singer's highly-anticipated album.

She is no slouch when it comes to making music videos. It was recently announced that she will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

Pink's new studio album will be entitled "Beautiful Trauma" and is scheduled to be released on October 13th. Check out the highly choreographed new visual here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

